Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,473 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Teradata by 3,861.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of TDC opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. The business had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

