Deutsche Bank AG Buys 11,685 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Belden worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 189.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,796.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:BDC opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.18 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.99.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.81 million. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $26,250.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $234,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,480. The trade was a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,259 shares of company stock worth $2,340,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

