Deutsche Bank AG Buys 31,064 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 130.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Griffon were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,375,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,406,000 after buying an additional 177,771 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,582,000 after buying an additional 236,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,914,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 95,382.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 624,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,505,000 after buying an additional 623,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,325,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NYSE GFF opened at $72.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.44. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $55.01 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $611.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.23 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. Griffon’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

