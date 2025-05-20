Deutsche Bank AG Buys 35,460 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.36% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,087 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,882,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,490,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,219,000 after purchasing an additional 507,398 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $31,829,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 13,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $87,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,737 shares in the company, valued at $912,313.62. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $28,495.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,071.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,725 shares of company stock worth $167,299 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Stories

