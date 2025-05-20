Deutsche Bank AG Buys 56,161 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 363.9% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

