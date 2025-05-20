Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of CAE worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in CAE by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 532,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 201,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Browning West LP purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after buying an additional 1,554,266 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CAE by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

