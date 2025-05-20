Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,169 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 761.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 1,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $62.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.65 and a beta of 1.40. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $76.34.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

