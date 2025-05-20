Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,348 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 170,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 54,899 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $251.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 237.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

