Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of JFrog worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $32,878,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $30,554,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after purchasing an additional 797,949 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $21,322,000. Finally, Daventry Group LP boosted its stake in JFrog by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,403,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,283,000 after purchasing an additional 712,373 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Barclays decreased their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

JFrog Price Performance

FROG stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,003,635.45. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 6,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,925.80. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,848 shares of company stock worth $7,746,477 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Company Profile

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.