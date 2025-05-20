Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 155.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avista were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2,474.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Avista by 296.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

