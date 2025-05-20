Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 397.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 503,842 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.43% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 99,107 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $836,463.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,747,356.44. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Piskel sold 10,320 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,033.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 269,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,689.80. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,861 shares of company stock worth $3,421,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.7%

ADPT opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. The company had revenue of $52.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

