Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 145.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in AZZ were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in AZZ by 2,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in AZZ by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $1,694,893.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,317,295.37. This trade represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AZZ Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AZZ opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

