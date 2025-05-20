Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,807 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,402,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 796,364 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,340,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,864 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,038,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 668,590 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,233,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 520,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $290.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

