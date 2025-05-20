Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.83 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SFBS opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.90. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.83. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.13 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

