Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of BlueLinx worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

BXC opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.99. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $134.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.66 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

