Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 1.3%

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $132.29 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.40 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $168.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $88.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

