Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $54.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

