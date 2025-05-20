Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Cabot Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

