Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.68 Million Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc sold 101,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $226,741.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,085,649 shares in the company, valued at $31,410,997.27. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,678 shares of company stock valued at $562,412. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Down 0.6%

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ EGHT opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.80. 8×8, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHT. Mizuho dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Saturday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

View Our Latest Research Report on EGHT

About 8X8

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.