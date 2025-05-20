Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,166 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $476.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.21. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $37.38.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $74,372.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at $19,353,065.60. The trade was a 2.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402 in the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

