Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,669 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 80,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

