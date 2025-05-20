Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 140,367 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 238.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,367 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Premier worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 326,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ PINC opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

