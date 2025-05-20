Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 24,396 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,396 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,649,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,413,000 after buying an additional 197,384 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

