Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 8,948 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,243,000 after buying an additional 225,283 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 821,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,917,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $57,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $47,585,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NSIT stock opened at $135.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $228.07.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.