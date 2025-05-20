Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 9,770 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Integer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on Integer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integer

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $41,751,550.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. This represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Integer Price Performance

NYSE:ITGR opened at $121.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average is $129.47.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

