Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.60% of Xponential Fitness worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NYSE XPOF opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

Analyst Ratings

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

