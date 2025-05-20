Deutsche Bank AG Sells 331 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,974,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,312,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,049,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,696,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $266.91 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $201.97 and a 12-month high of $351.80. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $1.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $357.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

