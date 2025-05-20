Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,612 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of LGI Homes worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in LGI Homes by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in LGI Homes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

