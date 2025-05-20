Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 299,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Pony AI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter valued at $538,000.

Get Pony AI alerts:

Pony AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PONY opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Pony AI Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $23.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14.

About Pony AI

Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pony AI Inc. (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.