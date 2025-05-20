Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,657,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 267,004.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,623,000 after buying an additional 678,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after buying an additional 335,483 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,435,000.

SDY stock opened at $136.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.57 and its 200 day moving average is $134.68.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

