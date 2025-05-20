DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,913 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 210,533 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 293,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.58.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $101.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

DBRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.06.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

