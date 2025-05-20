Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,033,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after buying an additional 1,887,518 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,084,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,424,000 after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 794,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.81%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,037.50. This trade represents a 32.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.