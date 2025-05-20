Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stake Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,537.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 584.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares in the company, valued at $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $71.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

