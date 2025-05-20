Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Kodak by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 715,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 686,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.