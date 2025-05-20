Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $330,400,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equifax by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,027,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,340,000 after buying an additional 679,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,896,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,213,000 after purchasing an additional 187,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.98 and a 1-year high of $309.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.63%. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. The trade was a 13.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,887,101.60. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $313.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

