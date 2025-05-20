Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,834.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 439.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPRT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 12,500 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,663.90. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

