Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,067 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after buying an additional 361,543 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,367,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $165.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

