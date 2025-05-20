F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,958 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,713 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $308,616,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $50,205,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in F.N.B. by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,233,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,736 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $15,801,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $12,952,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.
Insider Transactions at F.N.B.
In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
F.N.B. Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
