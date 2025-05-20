Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 1,020 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Biogen were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Biogen by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.12. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.78.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Biogen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.30.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

