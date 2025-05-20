Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 19,493 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 69.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in UiPath were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $71,191,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,300 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of UiPath by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,456,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $15,611,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -78.69 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PATH. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.72.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

