Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 2,029 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $71.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

