Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 208 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $10,462,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.80.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.7%

BMI opened at $243.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.17. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $249.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 29.96%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

