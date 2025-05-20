Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 850 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 98,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.26.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

