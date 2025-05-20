Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.5%

PSTG opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,470.01. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,849 shares of company stock worth $5,531,346. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.