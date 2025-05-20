Focus Partners Wealth Acquires New Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,610,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 946,950 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,397,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 801,886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 431,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 194,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $46.18.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

