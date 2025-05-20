Focus Partners Wealth Acquires Shares of 12,790 The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The Campbell’s Company has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas raised Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

View Our Latest Report on Campbell’s

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.