Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Haleon were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Haleon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Haleon by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Haleon Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

