Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ING Groep by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ING Groep by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in ING Groep by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 14,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $21.48.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.6526 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

