Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in ITT were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 10,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

ITT stock opened at $153.58 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.64 and a 52-week high of $161.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. ITT had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.26%.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

