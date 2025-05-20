Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 125.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $190,819,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $69,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $49,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 373,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 282,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.0%
NYSE:THC opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $109.82 and a 52-week high of $171.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Baird R W cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,035,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,249.60. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $1,194,720.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,421. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
